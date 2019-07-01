WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of beating and choking his girlfriend and then holding her head under water in a sink.
The girlfriend told police Jonathan Lee Long Jr. attacked her in a room at the Super 8 by Wyndham motel at 1077 Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) last Monday. The woman had bruises on her face an scratch marks on her jaw and chest, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy Jason Walther of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman said Long asked her into the bathroom, where she said he struck her numerous times and choked her in and out of consciousness. She said Long then filled the bathroom sink with water and pushed her face into it until she passed out. She said when she awoke, she was lying on the bathroom floor and being hit by Long. Walther said he spoke with two people who witnessed the alleged attack.
Long, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in Frederick County, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, abduction and misdemeanor assault and battery. He is due in Frederick General District Court at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22.
The 31-year-old Long’s criminal record includes convictions for domestic assault, unlawful wounding, extortion and heroin possession. Long was being held without bond on Thursday night at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
(1) comment
This guy is a real sicko and an example of one who should be locked up for a long time. If not he will keep doing this to other women.
