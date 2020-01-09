WINCHESTER — A woman told police her boyfriend cut her with a knife after she said she was leaving him.
Police were called to the home of Bryant Lee Harris in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard at 10:07 p.m. on Friday for a report of a man holding a knife to a woman’s throat, according to Winchester Police Department Cpl. Sean C. O’Connor’s criminal complaint. He said officers heard a woman screaming and forced their way into the home, where they arrested Harris.
The woman said Harris threatened to kill himself before putting the knife against her throat and cutting her. Police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email on Wednesday that the woman sustained a superficial wound.
Harris, 26, was charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery of a family member and violation of a protective order. He is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 10:30 a.m. on March 11.
