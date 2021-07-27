WINCHESTER — A homemade ballistics test had negative results for the man who conducted it, according to police.
Jason Thomas Reid told officers that after doing repairs on his .22-caliber Ruger bolt-action rifle, he fired several test shots in the air off his front porch in the 1700 block of Henry Avenue about 2:45 p.m. Friday, according to police.
The 46-year-old Reid was subsequently charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.
Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said on Monday that no one was hurt in the incident. Between five and eight shots were fired, but police were unable to determine where the bullets landed. Police recovered several shell casings at the scene.
In addition to the rifle, several guns were seized from the home. Also arrested was Reid's girlfriend Connie Sowers. She was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Sounds like quite a family. Yee-haw!
Good thing the county is a second amendment sanctuary! You can shoot your guns all day out here and no one can do anything about it!
@ chris - your second statement is completely false and, yes, we know that constitutional freedoms scare you.
Now we really know "Doc" isn't a member of this community. If he was, he would have known the board of supervisors passed a second amendment sanctuary resolution without so much as a public hearing on the matter.
@Nuri - Oh, goober! Now we know you REALLY have reading comprehension issues. Try finding someone to help you understand what I wrote, because you clearly cannot do it on your own.
