WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of child molestation.
A 10-year-old girl said she was in bed when Edgar Antonio Arriola Santiago entered her bedroom, according to police Detective Mardi L. Ivins’ criminal complaint. The girl said he touched her buttocks and the area around her vagina. She reported her accusations on Dec. 8. Ivins wrote that the alleged molestation occurred between Nov. 29 and Dec. 7.
Arriola Santiago denied wrongdoing, but failed a polygraph examination, according to Ivins. She said he then admitted to touching the girl, but said it was to move her in her bed because she was “sleeping awkwardly.”
Because results can be inaccurate, polygraph exams are not admissible in Virginia courts. However, they are sometimes used by police to establish probable cause for an arrest or to rule out a suspect.
Arriola Santiago, 25, was charged with aggravated sexual battery. He is free on a $5,000 bond and due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.