GAINESBORO — A Cross Junction man is accused of pointing a .22-caliber rifle at his ex-girlfriend and trying to rob her in her home in the 1400 block of Shockeysville Road around 6:40 p.m. on Friday
“Give me your (expletive) safe!” Jared Ryan Thompson allegedly told the woman after entering her home without her permission, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy Eric Cutter of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The woman told authorities she grabbed the barrel of the rifle and yelled for help from her father. She said Thompson then fled the home. The father told Cutter that he heard a commotion and saw Thompson’s truck leaving the home.
Cutter said he went to Thompson’s home in the 300 block of Reynolds Road to question him. He said could see a .22-caliber rifle inside Thompson’s truck and that the vehicle was still warm from use. Thompson refused to speak with Cutter before being arrested.
Thompson, 26, was charged with armed burglary and use of a firearm in a felony. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night.
