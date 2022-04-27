WINCHESTER — A man who Winchester police say admitted to leaving his malnourished dog tied to a tree for a few days where it died has been charged with animal cruelty.
On Feb. 9, a citizen spotted the 5 to 6-year-old male pit bull’s body tied to the tree behind the former CSX Transportation railroad property at 319 N. Kent St., according to police spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle. The dog was tied with a nylon cord that wasn’t long enough to allow the dog to lie down, according to Sgt. Chaz Niang’s criminal complaint.
“The head was suspended above the ground by a few inches and had a bend in the neck from forced elevation,” Niang wrote. “The ribs and hip bones were very pronounced resulting in a very low body score condition. I could not feel any muscle tissue on the canine. No food, water, or shelter was provided for the canine.”
Niang said he learned that the owner of the dog was 20-year-old city resident Mauricio Gomez Modesto of the 500 block of North Braddock Street and questioned him.
“Mauricio stated the canine was still alive when he tied it to a tree,” Niang wrote. “Mauricio stated the canine was left in the elements for a few days before I discovered the animal.”
Myrtle said Gomez Modesto owned the dog about a month before it died. He wouldn’t comment on whether Gomez Modest said why he allegedly abandoned the dog.
Gomez Modesto turned himself into police on Monday and was issued a citation for animal cruelty. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Winchester General District Court at 1:30 p.m. on May 16.
