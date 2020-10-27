WINCHESTER — A city man involved in a domestic dispute is accused of sending videos to his girlfriend in which he is seen burning materials on a stove while threatening to burn down their apartment, according to police.
Police said the smoldering materials were found on the stove when they entered the apartment in the first block of South Indian Alley about 6:25 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were called to the home about a domestic dispute, according to a criminal complaint.
The girlfriend of Kevin Gregory Cooke said he had used his vehicle to block her car from leaving the driveway. Upon officers arrival, they said the woman had fled on foot and Cooke's vehicle was parked sideways and had struck a pole in the parking lot. They said Cooke entered the apartment and sent videos and texts to the woman threatening to "burn the building down."
Cooke, 29, was arrested and charged with arson, abduction, making a burn threat, reckless driving and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Monday.
Cooke is due back in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 17.
