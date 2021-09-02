WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of molesting three children beginning in 2013.
The children are now 14, 15 and 16, according to a search warrant affidavit written by Detective Mala B. Bansal. Interviewed on Aug. 26, the children said they were abused by Hylton Matthew Walker. They said most of the abuse occurred between 2013-17, but at least one incident occurred last month.
Walker is accused of exposing himself to one child, and groping, using a vibrator on, and forcing another child to perform oral sex on him. Another child said he exposed himself to her. Walker is also accused of showing the children pornography on his computer and phone and masturbating in their presence.
Some of the alleged abuse purportedly occurred while Walker was babysitting the children. One of the children said when she threatened to tell her mother she'd been abused, Walker began cut his arms with a kitchen knife. Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said in a Wednesday email that the investigation began after the children's parents contacted police.
Camcorders, computers, pornographic DVD's, phones, sex toys, a thumb drive and VHS tapes were seized from Walker's South Loudoun Street home, according to the affidavit. Walker, 55, was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child. Behan said more charges are likely.
Walker was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday. He is due back in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6.
