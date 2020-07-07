WINCHESTER — Gunplay was on the menu at Chirmol Latin Cuisine on Thursday night, according to police.
Damon Michael Banks, 22, reportedly threatened several customers and employees at the restaurant at 821 N. Loudoun St. while brandishing a pistol in his waistband around 11:30 p.m., according to an email on Monday from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. She said restaurant surveillance video showed Banks displaying the pistol.
At one point, Banks placed the pistol on a table during the argument, according to Officer Bryan T. Derryberry’s criminal complaint. He said Banks had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol when he found him in the restaurant parking lot.
“Banks admitted to both carrying and displaying the firearm,” Derryberry wrote. “Multiple victims stated they were in fear of their life.”
Behan said the gun, believed to be a Taurus semi-automatic pistol, wasn’t located, and Banks said he didn’t know what happened to it.
Banks, of the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard, was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and public intoxication.
He is free on a $5,000 bond. He is due in Winchester General District Court at 1:30 p.m. on July 20.
(2) comments
This happened THURSDAY? That's 5 days ago? Is the Star doing ANY reporting of current news? Why the 5 day delay? That's almost as good as yesterday's report on a School Board meeting that happened the previous Wednesday. Is this what we pay for...old "news"?
I hope he loses his right to own a gun. What an idiot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.