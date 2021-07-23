WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of pointing a pistol at a man and threatening him in a home in the 1000 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester.
Police were called to the home at 11:41 p.m. on July 13, according to police Officer Edward Fincham’s criminal complaint. The resident of the home said she was in her bedroom with a male friend when she heard banging on the bedroom door. She said when she opened the door, a man named Promise ‘Meh Zion Foreva was standing there. She and the man said Foreva pulled out a small semi-automatic pistol, racked the slide to chamber a round, then pointed the pistol and threatened the man. The woman said she was unsure how Foreva got in her home and he wasn’t invited in.
Foreva, of the 500 block of Carroll Drive near Stephens City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with brandishing a weapon and breaking and entering. The 40-year-old Foreva’s criminal record includes convictions for shooting into an occupied dwelling and cocaine possession. In 2017, he was charged with robbery after being accused of holding a knife to the neck of a man who he said owed him money. The charge was later dismissed.
Foreva, who was indicted on a cocaine distribution charge by a Winchester grand jury in an unrelated case on Tuesday, was being held without bond at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in Winchester General District at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 29 regarding the gun incident.
