A Frederick County man who police say admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been charged with rape.
Jamie Barba Campirano, 22, of the 400 block of Cily’s Way, was arrested on June 16, according to court documents. The investigation began on June 15 after the girl went to Winchester Medical Center and said Campirano forced himself on her, according to Deputy Thomas Wyatt’s criminal complaint. “The juvenile victim advised she had told the male multiple times ‘no,” Wyatt wrote.
Wyatt said Campirano admitted to briefly having sex with the girl and thought she was consenting to sex. Campirano said he thought she was 15 and “stopped because he got scared,” Wyatt wrote.
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email on Monday that the alleged rape reportedly occurred in the Regency Lakes subdivision between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on June 14. He said a rape kit was done on the girl, but was uncertain if DNA believed to have come from Campirano was found on the girl or her clothing.
Campirano was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday. He is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 3:30 p.m. on July 27.
