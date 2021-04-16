WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man convicted in 2018 of posting videos on Pornhub of him having sex with a woman pleaded guilty Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court to child pornography possession charges in a related case.
In a plea bargain, Donald Elmer Rosenquist pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and two counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession. Three counts of subsequent possession were dropped as part of the agreement.
The woman in the 2018 case went to police after she said Rosenquist failed to remove the videos. Police then raided his house in the 200 block of Alpine Meadow Road on Oct. 10, 2018. Marie E. Acosta, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that three videos of pre-pubescent girls having sex with adult males or pre-pubescent boys were found on one of the computers seized from the home.
Rosenquist wasn’t sentenced on Thursday. Instead, the case was transferred to Winchester Circuit Court, where he is scheduled to appear on April 23 to answer to a separate production of child pornography charge and five counts of the second or subsequent offense of production. The charges are over allegations that the now 53-year-old Rosenquist filmed himself having sex with an underage girl in 2004-05 in a pizza parlor he managed.
After Rosenquist was charged in 2018, a woman told The Winchester Star in an interview that Rosenquist filming himself having sex with underage girls he supervised was part of a pattern. She said that when she worked for Rosenquist as a teenager in Stephens City between 1996-99, he filmed himself having sex with her in the workplace.
Around 2004, she said the company notified her that video of her and Rosenquist was on pornographic websites and YouTube. She said her name was in the videos, which led to sexual harassment from men who viewed the videos and caused her years of anxiety and depression. The woman said Rosenquist had sex with multiple underage girls he supervised and urged the women to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.