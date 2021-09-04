WINCHESTER — The first person prosecuted locally under Virginia’s revenge porn law faces up to 20 years imprisonment on additional charges in Frederick County and Winchester.
In a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court Friday, Donald Elmer Rosenquist Jr., pleaded guilty to six counts of participating in the production of child pornography. The plea was for the now-54-year-old Rosenquist filming himself having sex in 2004-05 at the Domino’s pizza parlor on Berryville Avenue with a 15-year-old girl he managed there and posting it online.
Keith R. Buzby, an assistant Winchester Commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Brian M. Madden that Rosenquist converted the VHS tape to a DVD and eventually to a digital file. He uploaded it to the Pornhub website a couple of years ago. Rosenquist also named the girl for Pornhub viewers.
The victim was the second employee Rosenquist has been prosecuted for filming sex with and then posting the video to Pornhub and naming the woman. In a 2018 plea bargain, Rosenquist pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful dissemination or sale of images of another. He received a 90-day suspended sentence and two years unsupervised probation.
The plea came after the woman went to police after Rosenquist refused to take down the video which he posted in 2017. He was prosecuted under the 2014 revenge porn state law that makes it illegal to distribute or sell nude images of a person with the intent to “coerce, harass or intimidate.”
As part of the investigation, Rosenquist’s house in the 200 block of Alpien Meadow Road in the county was searched and three videos of pre-pubescent girls having sex with adult males or pre-pubescent boys were found on one of the computers seized from the home. On April 15, Rosenquist pleaded guilty to child pornography possession and two counts of the second or subsequent offense of child pornography possession. As part of the plea agreement, three counts of the second or subsequent offense were dismissed and the case was consolidated and transferred to Winchester.
In a plea agreement that combines both cases, Buzby said Rosenquist’s sentence will be capped at 20 years at his sentencing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 19. Rosenquist faced a maximum of 85 years on all of charges. State sentencing guidelines for both cases recommend a minimum of four years, two months, a midpoint of nine years, 11 months and a maximum of 11 years, 11 months.
Defense attorney Scott T. Hansen told Madden that while illegal, the sex was consensual and that Rosenquist cooperated with authorities. Hansen said after the hearing that he would make further comments at the sentencing.
Buzby said in an interview that the Winchester charges against Rosenquist were less severe than those he was prosecuted for in the most recent county case. That’s because his crimes occurred before the child porn law was changed in 2007 to add a three-year mandatory minimum for production of child pornography for a child 15 and over when the offender is at least seven years older than the victim.
There are 10-year mandatory minimums for each subsequent count. If the crimes had occurred in 2007 or later, Rosenquist would’ve faced 53 years in mandatory minimum time on the Winchester charges. Buzby added that the victim supported the agreement rather than taking the case to trial.
“The commonwealth wanted to bring forth the strongest charges that we thought had the best chance of bringing justice,” Buzby said. “It’s the most appropriate charges with the strongest penalties.”
"Man admits to videotaping his rape of a teenager"
Fixed that for ya
