WINCHESTER — A 29-year-old man who molested a 4-year-old girl when he was 11 avoided incarceration in a plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court on Friday.
Jordan Paul Plotner received a one-year suspended sentence, which included time served from Nov. 27 to Dec. 7. Plotner, of the 300 block of Howard Watson Circle in Hedgesville, W.Va., pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery.
The investigation began after the victim, who now lives in California, contacted the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in July of last year, according to Louis Campola, the county assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted the case. The victim said the molestation occurred at her father’s home in the county.
Plotner was interviewed by police and took a polygraph examination, which is not admissible in court but is used by police to help determine whether to pursue investigations. Plotner said when the girl was 4 and he was 11, he touched her bare breasts and had her touch his penis.
Plotner said they didn’t have sex. He also said that as an adult he is not aroused by people under 18. Campola told Judge Alexander R. Iden that the lie detector indicated Plotner was being truthful.
Campola said the fact that Plotner has no criminal record and cooperated with police as well as the victim’s recollection of the molestation only occurring once factored into the prosecution not seeking imprisonment for Plotner. Campola, reading from a written statement, said the victim didn’t want Plotner to be imprisoned but did want him to admit his guilt and register as a sex offender.
Campola said because Plotner was convicted in circuit court rather than Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Court, registering as a sex offender is mandatory.
Plotner wouldn’t comment after the hearing, but defense attorney Jillian D. Curfman said because registration is mandatory, it wasn’t subject to negotiations in the agreement. Curfman, an attorney since 1993, said she has never had a case where an adult defendant had to register as a sex offender for a crime committed when they were a child.
(4) comments
So I guess playing doctor when you were little is now punishable by humiliation and incarceration.
Hard to believe that such a stampede over Plotner's rights could actually occur in our society. Is there no statue of limitations eighteen years after a pre-adolescent's misbehavior? How was he coerced into a polygraph test-- known to be 'imperfect', 'inaccurate', and associated with 'no evidence of effectiveness' by the National Research Council? Clearly, Plotner should have seen Professor James Duane's "Never talk to the Police" video and refused to be interviewed, but even so what rationale prompted Louis Campola to prosecute based on the memories of a four year old, and why didn't Jillian Curfman insist that her client clam up and assert his fifth amendment rights? For the record, just let me say that any prosecutor who accuses me of wrongful behavior at the age of 11 will be invited to take a long walk off of a short pier. This is a sad example of overzealous legal persecution, and should cast a cloud of disgrace over the rest of Campola's prosecutorial career.
He was an 11 year old child. A 5th or 6th grader. He has to register forever even though he has no record of doing anything to children as an adolescent or an adult and he doesn't meet the criteria of being a pedophile? Seems excessive.
Agreed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.