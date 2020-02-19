WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Ronald Emmanuel Johnson pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court to a home invasion unrelated to the killing.
Johnson, 27, of the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue, admitted to smashing through a dead-bolted screen door at a residence in the first block of Jackson Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, 2019, and pointing a pistol at a woman during the attempted robbery. He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in a felony, brandishing a firearm and entering a house armed.
He also is one of four people accused of killing Jerry Wayne Reid in his Smithfield Avenue home in an apparent crack cocaine-related home invasion on Dec. 23, 2018.
Johnson was in jail for the attempted robbery when he was charged in September with first-degree murder in Reid’s homicide. He is scheduled to stand trial in that case on March 23.
Regarding the Jan. 11 attempted robbery, Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc Abrams told Judge Brian Madden that Johnson screamed at the woman to lay on her bedroom floor while pointing a pistol at her, but he fled when he realized she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. The woman, who arrived at home with her husband and three children shortly before the robbery, saw Johnson and a man police later identified as Eugene Antonio Bell-Washington on home surveillance video outside the residence. She called 911 as Johnson was entering the house.
Abrams said Bell-Washington, who is due in court on Feb. 28, stood in the doorway of the home, but he never entered the residence and was unarmed. In addition to showing the suspects, the surveillance video also showed the vehicle in which they fled the scene. Police were able to track down driver Kendall Baker, who Abrams said identified Bell-Washington and Johnson as the men in the vehicle.
Baker told police he didn’t know that Bell-Washington and Johnson were planning to rob the home and thought they went there to buy drugs, Abrams said after Tuesday’s court proceeding. Baker hasn’t been charged.
Johnson was apprehended for the attempted robbery on Jan. 16, 2019, after he jumped from a second-story window and was found under a porch at 14 Jigsaw Place. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 12.
Johnson’s record includes a conviction for reckless handling of a firearm.
