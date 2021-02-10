WINCHESTER — A White Post man will serve up to three years behind bars for groping a 16-year-old girl on Sept. 22.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, John Henry Lafayette was sentenced to 10 years with 7 years suspended on two counts of indecent liberties by a supervisor/custodian.
“I am very, very sorry,” Lafayette told several family members of the victim who were in court. “I know that doesn’t make up for the things I did, but I’m going ahead with this process and I hope there can be healing.”
The molestation occurred near a pond in the Cedar Meadows subdivision. Lafayette, who had previously helped the girl get her learner’s permit, asked her to walk with him. While sitting on a bench, he fondled the girl’s breasts and vagina. When confronted, Lafayette denied his actions but then confessed in a phone call with the girl’s father.
State sentencing guidelines recommended between three and six months of incarceration. Lafayette’s lack of a serious criminal record factored into the guidelines.
Heather D. Enloe, an assistant county commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that her office and the family believed Lafayette’s crimes required a steeper sentence than what was recommended. She said the family supported the maximum of three years of imprisonment that the 68-year-old Lafayette agreed to. Eldridge also said he felt the upwards deviation from the guidelines was appropriate.
If convicted at trial, Lafayette, of the 100 block of Bleeding Heard Drive, faced a maximum of 10 years imprisonment. Lafayette’s attorney Ryan L. Nuozzo said after the sentencing that he couldn’t discuss specifics of why Lafayette agreed to the deal, but said “both sides agreed it was in everybody’s best interests.”
Upon release, Lafayette will be on five years of supervised probation. He must also register as a sex offender for life and is forbidden to have unsupervised contact with minors.
