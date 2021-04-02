STEPHENS CITY — No one was injured in a four-hour standoff between police and a domestic violence suspect in the 100 block of Brandy Lane on Wednesday that ended with the man’s arrest.
At 3:35 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence complaint, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy David Allison Jr. of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The wife of John Brian Redmond told police he shoved her and her head struck a bread-making machine. Allison wrote that Redmond’s wife allowed Redmond to stay in the home for a week in violation of a protective order against him issued for an earlier incident.
“John may be under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” Allison wrote. “John has barricaded himself in the residence.”
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Warren W. Gosnell wrote in a news release that deputies heard screaming and the sound of objects being thrown inside the home, but Redmond refused to let them in. They retreated after hearing what sounded like the sound of a shotgun being racked. The wife said Redmond had been drinking and had access to a shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle.
The standoff led to the deployment of the crisis negotiation and SWAT teams. After Redmond refused to respond about three hours into the incident, an unspecified “chemical agent” was fired into the home. Gosnell said Redmond still didn’t come out, but SWAT team members found him in one of the bedrooms in the home and he was arrested without incident at 7:39 p.m. Gosnell couldn’t be reached about whether any guns were found in the home, and Sheriff Lenny Millholland didn’t return an email or call Thursday night.
The 51-year-old Redmond was charged with assault and battery of a family member and violation of a protective order. He was being jailed without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday night. He is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court today.
