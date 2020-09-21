WINCHESTER — A city man accused of pointing a pistol at his then-girlfriend who said he was angry at her for not finishing mowing a lawn has avoided a jail sentence.
In a plea bargain on Wednesday in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Joshua Edward Warner pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a family member and brandishing a weapon. He received a two-year suspended sentence except for time served. Abduction and interfering with a 911 call charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.
The incident occurred at a Sunset Avenue home on Aug. 2. The woman, who wasn’t injured, said after the argument began over the lawn, Warner pointed a semi-automatic pistol at her face and threatened her. When she tried to call 911, she said he ripped the phone from her hand before fleeing in a car.
As part of the agreement, the 35-year-old Warner, of the first block of East Whitlock Avenue, will be on two years of supervised probation, which includes no contact with the woman. His also forfeited the pistol, which was seized by police.
