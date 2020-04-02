WINCHESTER — An Edinburg man didn’t have a prayer in court.
Matthew Ray Barb told police he was praying with a woman, not choking her, on Oct. 6. But in a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday, Barb dropped the prayer defense and pleaded guilty to strangulation resulting in an injury. He was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence.
The sentence was for an attack in a car parked at the intersection of North Loudoun and West Piccadilly streets. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries. She said she didn’t know Barb until meeting him at a birthday party earlier in the night in Strasburg, according to a criminal complaint written by Winchester Police Department Officer Julian G. Menk.
The woman said Barb was in the back seat of the vehicle and she was in the front when he began choking her and said, “God forgives you for your sins.” Menk wrote that several witnesses said Barb was standing outside the car when he began choking the woman. After she passed out, they said he got in the back seat. After being arrested, Barb, 33, of the 20000 block of Senedo Road, denied choking the woman.
“He said he was just praying with her from the rear passenger seat,” Menk wrote. “Barb said he swears on the Bible that he didn’t do it.”
Defense attorney Bradley Glenn Pollack said on Wednesday that his client was intoxicated and doesn’t remember what happened. Keith Buzby, a Winchester assistant comonwealth’s attorney, noted that state sentencing guidelines recommended probation rather than jail time. Buzby said the fact that Barb has no violent criminal convictions and that the victim preferred not to take the case to trial also factored into the plea agreement.
The agreement includes two years of supervised probation during which Barb can have no contact with the victim.
