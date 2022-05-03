WINCHESTER — A man was bitten on his arms, face and upper torso by a pit bull after he argued and fought with the dog's owner, according to police.
The attack occurred Monday around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of South Kent Street, according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle. He said the dog was leashed, but the owner lost control of him.
The 29-year-old victim, who suffered serious injuries, was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center. The dog was quarantined at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Winchester, Frederick & Clarke Counties.
Myrtle said the cause of the fight and whether the male 2-year-old dog is properly licensed and current on his shots is under investigation.
Dog owner and city resident Traiven Syrae Baxter, 23, of East Piccadilly Street, was charged with owning a dangerous dog and allowing a dog to run at large.
