KERNSTOWN — More than seven years after a man was beaten with a police-style baton in Kernstown, a Maryland man has been arrested and charged with the crime.
Darrell A. Shanton on Tuesday was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. He was extradited from Somerset County in Maryland, according to court documents.
The beating occurred on Jan. 10, 2013, according to an arrest affidavit written by former Deputy Kim “K.C.” Bohrer of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Noah Polk was reporting for work at the 7-Eleven at 131 Kernstown Commons Blvd., when a man followed him into the store. Bohrer, now sheriff of Morgan County in West Virginia, said surveillance video showed the man strike Polk with an expandable ASP baton resulting in head injuries that led to Polk being hospitalized.
Polk, 25, said he was struck in the back of the head and neck, according to an email on Friday from Deputy Carlton Streit. Polk said he ran out of the store and got in the car that had dropped him off for work and told the driver to drive him to Winchester Medical Center. He said the attacker broke a window on the vehicle as it exited the parking lot. The complaint and email didn’t give a motive for the attack.
Surveillance video showed the suspect discard the baton and a knit cap worn in the attack near a McDonald’s restaurant. Bohrer said Shanton’s DNA was on the items and he resembled the attacker in the video. Streit said Shanton, who had been living in West Virginia, was a fugitive until being arrested. He was unsure how Shanton was located.
Shanton, 47, was charged with malicious wounding. He was being held without bond on Friday at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and is due back in Frederick General District Court at 10 a.m. on May 15.
