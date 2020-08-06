CLEAR BROOK — A Frederick County man is accused of hitting a teenager with a baseball bat during a domestic dispute.
The fight occurred on Friday night in a home in the 4000 block Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), according to a criminal complaint from Deputy Quinton S. Kuhn of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert William Compton Jr. is accused of striking a 15-year-old boy with a bat and punching a woman in the forehead.
Kuhn wrote that a knot was visible on the boy’s head, but the woman didn’t have visible injuries. He said the woman’s 8-year-old daughter witnessed her mother being struck. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email on Tuesday that he didn’t know what the fight was about, but Compton is believed to have been drinking before it occurred.
Compton, 41, of Martinsburg Pike, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery of a family member. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday. He is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Sept. 28.
I hope the kid comes back and smashes this jerks head with a brick. Wouldn't blame him one bit.
