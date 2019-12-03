WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man reportedly under the influence of drugs is in custody after allegedly crashing into a Winchester police cruiser Monday morning.
The accident occurred at the same time the suspect was scheduled to appear in Frederick County General District Court on charges of driving without a license and two counts of failure to appear at a previous court hearing regarding traffic violations.
According to a press release from the city, two unidentified Winchester Police Department officers were stopped at the intersection of South Loudoun and Southwerk streets at 9:18 a.m. when their cruiser was hit from behind by a 2005 Saturn SUV driven by 41-year-old Charles Leldon Shelly III, causing a chain reaction crash that damaged a third vehicle also stopped at the intersection.
The police cruiser and Saturn were towed from the scene with substantial damage, the release states. The third vehicle sustained minor damage.
Shelly was charged with a second offense of driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a suspended license, possessing drug paraphernalia and violating the terms of his probation. He is being held without bond at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center.
The names of the police officers and the driver of the third vehicle were not released. One of the officers was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he received treatment and was later released.
Shelly’s criminal history in Winchester and Frederick County dates back to July 15, 2009, when he was convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery in Winchester General District Court. Since then, he has been in and out of jail on numerous misdemeanor and felony charges including breaking and entering, grand larceny, possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, destruction of property, operating a radar detector and violating the terms of his probation.
(3) comments
Lock this guy up for good already!
What an idiot. Please take his license awa. Since you haven't yet!!!!
Why is this man still on the streets???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.