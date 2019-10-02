STEPHENS CITY — A 19-year-old Stephens City man was charged with failure to yield right-of-way in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in Frederick County that sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital with serious injuries, state police said in information released on Tuesday.
Dylan Jewell was making a left turn onto Route 642 from Route 647 when the 2014 Chrysler 300 he was driving collided with a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling south on Route 1031, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old Stephens City man, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. He was wearing a helmet. State police did not release his name.
Jewell, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
The crash, which occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m., remains under investigation, state police said.
