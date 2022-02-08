CLEAR BROOK — A woman had multiple teeth knocked out and needed stitches after a man with whom she has children allegedly assaulted her on Saturday afternoon in Frederick County.
Jonathan Rob Sladek admitted to throwing a blunt object at the woman “out of anger” while arguing with her, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Caden D. Thurgood’s criminal complaint. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff's Office spokesman, said in an email on Tuesday that the argument that triggered the alleged assault was over abuse of prescription drugs, and the object was a metallic broomstick. Thurgood wrote that the woman received stitches on two parts of her lips. He requested an emergency protective order for the woman.
Sladek, 46, of Martinsburg Pike, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. He is free on a $4,000 bond and due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14.
