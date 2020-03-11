WINCHESTER — A city man is accused of participating in the beating of a man at a pizza parlor and about nine months later shattering a car window during a domestic dispute causing two children to be hit by glass.
Phaniel Nathan Hilaire-Lee was arrested at his home in the 300 block of National Avenue on warrants over the incidents on Monday night, according to police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. The beating occurred at Benny Meleto's at 19 E. Boscawen St. about 2 a.m. on May 11.
Behan on Wednesday said Mitchell Raff told police he had befriended several people that night and visited a few bars with them before going to Meleto's. Witnesses at the restaurant said the two men and two women who were with Raff were intoxicated and they attacked him for no reason. Raff was shoved, kicked and struck with bar stools. Raff, who is in his 20's, was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Hilaire-Lee was identified as one of his attackers.
The second incident was reported in the 400 block of Highland Avenue at 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 28. A woman who has at least one child with Lee told police he broke into her home while she was out shopping and damaged several items including shoes and a television. When the woman and her child returned, she said Lee argued with her.
The woman said she and her child left the home in a car driven by a friend who had two of her children in the vehicle. Lee is accused of breaking the rear window as they drove away, according to Cpl. Sean C. O'Connor's criminal complaint. The two children hit by the broken glass weren't injured.
Lee, 30, was charged malicious wounding for the May 11 incident. He was charged with two counts of assault and battery and single counts of breaking and entering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and destruction of property for the Feb. 28 incident
The 30-year-old Lee's criminal record includes convictions for unlawful wounding and robbery. He was being held without bond at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday and is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 10:30 a.m. on April 22 for the domestic incident. He is due in Winchester Circuit Court at 8:45 a.m. on Friday in connection with the beating.
