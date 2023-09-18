Authorities in West Virginia caught a Front Royal man on Monday charged in an assault that left a victim hospitalized Sunday.
Anthony M. Stewart, 36, remains in jail in Martinsburg awaiting extradition to Virginia to face charges of aggravated malicious wounding, breaking and entering and violating a protective order.
Front Royal police accuse Stewart of forcing his way into a residence in the 900 block of South Marshall Street on Sunday morning and assaulting a 39-year-old man, according to information provided by Capt. Brian Whited on Monday.
The Front Royal Police Department received a call around 6:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported breaking and entering and assault. Police arrived and found a male victim with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to a department news release. Emergency rescue workers took the victim to Warren Memorial Hospital and then transferred him to another hospital where he received emergency surgery, the release states. The victim remained hospitalized as of Monday evening, Whited said.
The suspect, later identified as Stewart, had fled the scene before law enforcement officers arrived. Authorities obtained arrest warrants charging Stewart with aggravated malicious wounding, breaking and entering, and violation of a protective order.
The U.S. Marshals Service and the Martinsburg Police Department arrested Stewart in Martinsburg without incident around 1 p.m., Whited said. Authorities took him to the Eastern Regional Jail where a magistrate ordered him held without bond. Stewart remains in the jail awaiting extradition to Virginia on the three charges.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsburg Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted the Front Royal police in apprehending the suspect.
Front Royal police asks anyone with more information regarding this case to contact Detective M.R. Ramey at 540-636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
