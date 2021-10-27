WINCHESTER — No one was injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of South Braddock Street near Holliday Drive around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Donald Leroy Cox was found lying on the ground with a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol under him after two shots were fired, according to an email from Winchester Police Department Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan. She said a bullet hole was found in a Ford Fusion parked about 50 yards away, and two shell casings were recovered near Cox. She said Cox had a small amount of cocaine and methamphetamine on him.
Cox, 36, of the 300 block of Cattail Road in Frederick County, was charged with possession of a weapon while possessing drugs, cocaine possession and methamphetamine possession. Police interviewed a man who said he tried to speak with Cox before the gunfire. Behan said additional charges may be filed if it is determined that Cox shot at the man. Behan said a school bus was in the area when the gunfire occurred and the shooting triggered a brief lockdown at nearby Quarles Elementary School at 1310 S. Loudoun St.
Cox was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night. He is due in Winchester General District Court today.
