STEPHENS CITY — A 27-year-old Culpeper County man has been charged with robbing a Stephens City convenience store.
Richard George Wheatly also has been charged with assault and vandalism in connection with the May 20 incident at the Handy Mart at 121 Fairfax Pike.
According to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the store just before 11 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
The store clerk told deputies that a man came to the register to purchase numerous items after spending about 40 minutes at the lottery ticket machine next to the counter. The clerk said the man then walked behind the counter, pulled a knife and demanded money. According to police, the clerk began to wrestle with the male, knocking down numerous items in the store. The suspect then ran outside with an undisclosed amount of money, dropping his cellphone.
A witness attempted to stop the man, but he was able to flee the scene in a vehicle later identified as a green Honda Accord with Virginia tags. The witness struck the vehicle’s passenger side windshield, damaging it.
An investigation identified Wheatly as the suspect, and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office was contacted since it was believed that Wheatly lived in that area. Culpeper deputies located the vehicle as it entered their jurisdiction, and Wheatly was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
“This was one of those cases where there could have been serious injury, and numerous agencies were able to work together, develop the information needed to locate the suspect and in the end, there was a positive outcome without any injury to anyone involved,” Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said the release.
