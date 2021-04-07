WINCHESTER — The case against a Frederick County man accused of kicking a man in the teeth during a bar fight has been dropped.
An amended charge of assault and battery was dismissed against Brian Ritter on March 31 in Winchester Circuit Court. The 51-year-old Ritter, of the 100 block of Greenway Court, was charged with malicious wounding after a fight at the Terrace Club at 2215 Valor Drive on Feb. 6.
The injured man told police he and his wife were leaving the bar when she was approached by Michelle Ritter, Brian Ritter’s wife. A fight broke out between the two and the man said when he reached down to break it up, Brian Ritter kicked him in the mouth, knocking out some of his teeth.
According to police, witnesses said Ritter attacked the man, but Michelle Ritter said on Tuesday that her husband was falsely accused. She wouldn’t say what triggered the fight, but said video supports her husband. She said an article in The Winchester Star in February about her husband’s arrest damaged his reputation.
