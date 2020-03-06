WINCHESTER — Justin Blake Cox’s shame was evident on Thursday as he sat in Frederick County Circuit Court.
The 36-year-old Cox kept is head bowed and spoke softly during a plea bargain in which he pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in a Stephens City home on May 4-5. At one point in the hearing, Judge Alexander R. Iden had to ask him to speak up.
Cox, of the 200 block of Long Meadow Road in Fishersville, pleaded no contest to forcible sodomy, sexual battery, abduction with intent to defile and providing alcohol to a minor. While not admissions of guilt, no-contest pleas are considered convictions by the court. Two counts of rape as well as single charges of attempted forcible sodomy, forcible sodomy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dropped as part of the agreement.
Marie E. Acosta, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Iden that the girl was in the basement of a relative’s home when Cox, who knew the family, came downstairs. He got the girl drunk on rum. When she was examined after the assault, she had a 0.10 blood alcohol content. The legal driving limit is 0.08.
Cox sexually assaulted the girl, who began screaming. Acosta said Cox stopped and got the girl a drink of water from the bathroom before resuming the assault. Afterward, he said it was a mistake and tried to get her to keep quiet about it.
“I have a family,” Acosta said quoting Cox. “Please don’t tell anyone.”
But the girl immediately called her boyfriend, who contacted the girl’s family who called police. Acosta said Cox told police he got drunk and didn’t remember anything until waking up to his wife screaming at him that he had sexually assaulted the girl. Cox’s DNA was found on the girl, according to an analysis from the state Department of Forensic Science .
Cox is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on April 30. State sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum sentence of six years and seven months, a midpoint of 11 years and one month and a maximum of 14 years and four months.
(1) comment
Raped a child? Death penalty. Now. He's admitted to it.
