WINCHESTER — A city man accused of molesting an underage girl in 2017 was arrested on Monday.
Virgilio Martinez-Rosales, 59, of the first block of West Hart Street, was charged with sexual battery. The girl said he sexually assaulted her between June and August of 2017 at his home, according to a criminal complaint written by Detective Marti Ivins of the Winchester Police Department. The girl said he held her down on a couch and performed oral sex on her. Police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said in an email on Tuesday that the girl was under 13 when the alleged assault reportedly occurred.
Behan said the girl made the allegations to staff at her school in December of 2018. Staff contacted police, who interviewed Martinez-Rosales in June of last year. Ivins wrote that he denied the allegations.
Martinez-Rosales is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.