GAINESBORO — A 58-year-old man died Wednesday after being pulled from Lake Holiday about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Andrew Howlett died at Winchester Medical Center after being removed from life support, according to his stepdaughter Amanda Russell.
She said Howlett was pulled from the water by a 17-year-old boy who administered CPR before paramedics and police arrived. Authorities didn’t provide information Wednesday on how long Howlett was in the water or other details about the incident.
Russell said her family is grateful to the boy for rescuing Howlett. She said her stepfather was a strong swimmer and “healthy as an ox.” She said he liked to swim and that the family is baffled by why he was drowning.
Howlett was a physician’s assistant who graduated from Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia, in 2002.
He worked at Hahn Medical Practices and Romney, West Virginia, and was a father of one. Russell said he had lived at Lake Holiday, a gated community with a 249-acre lake, for several years.
Russell described Howlett as an “all-around nice guy.” He had married her mother around 1994 and they were together 15 years before divorcing. Despite divorcing, Russell said Howlett remained best friends with her mother and he was devoted to his daughter Ashley Howlett, 22, who is Russell’s half-sister.
“That’s his life force, my sister,” said Russell, 38. “To see her happy was all that ever mattered to him.”
Howlett enjoyed hiking and was a big Washington Capitals fan who sometimes attended games. Russell said he got along well with people and will be dearly missed. She said the family is devastated and grateful for all the prayers and condolences expressed by friends and relatives.
