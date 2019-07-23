WINCHESTER — A brief but intense thunderstorm on Monday afternoon had deadly consequences when a man died in an apparent drowning in the Town Run canal.
He was pulled from the waterway across from 524 Hollingsworth Drive by Community Inmate Work Force (CIWF) program members, according to a news release from Caitlin Squires, a Winchester Police Department spokeswoman. The man, who hadn’t been identified as of Monday evening, was pronounced dead at 2:28 p.m., about 12 minutes after the first Winchester Fire and Rescue Department firefighters arrived on the scene.
Between 2 and 3 p.m., about an inch of rain fell in the Winchester area, according to Jason Elliot, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington office. The heavy rain caused water to rush through the Town Run. Part of the winding waterway flows along the Green Circle Trail and Shawnee Springs Preserve Healing Trail, which is the vicinity where the incident occurred.
At 2:10 p.m., a person called 911 about a man floating in Town Run, according to Squires. The inmates, who were returning from work at City Yards supervised by the Winchester Public Works Department, spotted the man and removed him from the water.
The approximately 50-member, volunteer CIWF does cleaning, landscaping and maintenance in and around the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. The inmates also work for city and county agencies and nonprofit groups; much of the work involves roadside cleanups. Capt. Clay Corbin, community corrections division commander at the regional jail, said six inmates were picking up branches and trash when inmates Robert Fowler and Christian Morales waded into chest-high water to try to rescue the man.
Morales tried to grab the man, but the current was too strong and the man slipped through his hands, Corbin said. Fowler was able to grab the man, but the strong current slowed his efforts pulling him to the bank.
“He said eventually when he was able to get him to the banks, he tried CPR, but I guess it had been too long,” Corbin said. “He said it took him a few minutes to actually get where he could get him to the bank and get him out of the water because the current was so swift.”
Corbin said all of the crew returned soaked from trying to rescue the man. Corbin commended them for their efforts. “The intent was certainly excellent,” he said.
It was unclear Monday where the man went into the Town Run, but there was police tape in the water at East Pall Mall Street by the bridge near the South Kent Street intersection. A few men regularly hangout in the concrete walkway next to the water when it’s hot, according to nearby resident Jonathan Grant. He was concerned that one of them may have been the victim. “Sometimes they lay down to take a nap and sometimes they put their feet in the water to stay cool,” Grant said.
The approximately seven-foot wide Town Run canal is typically only a few feet deep, but it can be dangerous when it floods. In 2012, a 10-year-old girl nearly drowned after being caught in a strong current after a rainstorm. Aniyah Dudley was swept about a block downstream, but she grabbed a branch near East Leicester Street and pulled herself to safety.
Squires said anyone with information on the man should call 540-662-4131.
