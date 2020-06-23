BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) is investigating a death that occurred on the Shenandoah River in Clarke County on Friday afternoon.
Few details were available Monday afternoon, including the cause of death. DGIF spokeswoman Paige Pearson said a preliminary report did not identify the victim.
The incident, which was an apparent accident, occurred at approximately 3 p.m. along the river at a location off Parker Lane, a road that leads to Shenandoah University’s River Campus at Cool Spring Battlefield.
According to the report, some people were traveling along the river in an unpowered watercraft when one of them fell overboard and was unable to climb back in. Pearson confirmed that the person died.
The watercraft may have hit an object submerged in the river, she said.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the accident, Pearson added.
Along with DGIF officers, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Clarke County Emergency Services personnel responded to the scene.
Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty said he arrived after rescuers had pulled the victim out of the water and saw “signs incompatible with life.”
Citing privacy regulations under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Lichty declined to identify the victim because the county is not doing the investigation. However, he said the victim was a man.
Asked if the victim drowned, Lichty said that will be “the determination of the coroner.”
Lichty also said the incident occurred near a location that was “not really a dock, but just a place where you can put your boat into” the river.
Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, referred inquiries to the DGIF.
Pearson said she doesn’t know how long it will take the DGIF to finish its investigation. DGIF is responsible for enforcing laws related to hunting, fishing and boating, according to its website.
