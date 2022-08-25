FRONT ROYAL — Federal authorities used a Front Royal shopping center in an undercover sting targeting drug dealing and money laundering for a Mexican cartel.
Jorge Orozco-Sandoval pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday to a single count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia identified Orozco-Sandoval as one of several defendants charged with crimes related to a drug distribution operation with the proceeds going to the Cartel Jalisco Nuevo Generacion — a violent Mexican cartel.
A conviction for conspiracy to commit money laundering carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release, a maximum fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, whichever is greater and forfeiture of assets.
U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber prosecuted the case. Defense attorney Adam Krischer represented Orozco-Sandoval.
The prosecutor lays out in a statement of facts filed in the court the evidence she planned to present had the case gone to trial. Orozco-Sandoval conspired with others to take or send money from inside the United States to another location outside the country from June 2021 to May 2022 with the intent to promote an illegal drug distribution operation, the prosecutor states.
An undercover law enforcement officer came in contact with a money broker in June 2021 purported to work for the Cartel Jalisco Nuevo Generacion — a Mexican drug trafficking organization, according to the statement of facts. The Mexican money broker told the undercover officer that a courier would drop off drug-sale proceeds to a location in northwestern Virginia, and that he needed the undercover officer to arrange to deposit the proceeds into a bank account to send the money back to the suppliers in Mexico, the prosecutor states. The funds would facilitate the drug enterprise.
The officer arranged for another undercover agent to pick up the drug proceeds from the courier, according to the statement of facts.
Orozco-Sandoval, an Alexandria resident at the time, contacted the second officer by telephone on June 1, 2021, to arrange for a cash delivery in Front Royal between 1-5 p.m. on June 3, according to the prosecutor. On the delivery date, the defendant drove from Alexandria to the Target shopping center and arrived around 5:40 p.m. Orozco-Sandoval gave the undercover officer $129,100, the prosecutor states.
Orozco-Sandoval met with the undercover officer in the Target shopping center at approximately 6:30 p.m. July 12 and gave the agent $94,500 in cash. The defendant gave the officer $96,240 during a Sept. 1, 2021, transaction at the shopping center, according to the statement of facts.
The defendant used a different cell phone each time he contacted the undercover agent. Following each money drop, the cash drug proceeds that the defendant gave the officer were deposited into an undercover Drug Enforcement Agency account, per the money broker’s instructions, according to the statement of facts.
Orozco-Sandoval also was involved in cocaine distribution. The defendant communicated with co-defendant Jose Covarrubas-Gonzales and told him a customer complained about the quality of the cocaine, according to the statement of facts. Orozco-Sandoval asked Covarrubas-Gonzales if he had noticed any problems with quality. The co-defendant said he had not but did notice the quantity was less than expected, according to the prosecution.
Orozco-Sandoval, a Mexican citizen, was removed from the United States in January 2010 after he served prison time for drug convictions in Frederick County, Maryland. Authorities arrested Orozco-Sandoval in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on May 17, 2022. The defendant had re-entered the United States illegally, according to the statement of facts.
