WHITE POST — A White Post man is accused of downloading child pornography.
Aaron Joseph Settle, 27, of the 100 block of Old Kitchen Road, was arrested Friday and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.
The arrests stems from a June 10 raid on Settle’s home, according to a criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit written by Special Agent Chad M. Morris of the Virginia State Police.
Morris wrote that a digital hard drive and two phones were seized in the raid, and Settle acknowledged trading images of nude girls between 8 and 12 years old.
Settle also confessed to performing oral sex on an underage girl at her home in the spring or summer of 2017, according to Morris.
Settle has not been charged over the allegation.
Morris said the arrest was prompted by an investigation of trading of child porn on the internet in Rockingham County.
He said 900 files of porn were traced to an IP address at Settle’s home.
Settle was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night.
He is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.
