WINCHESTER — A Stephens City man who struck another man in the head with a beer bottle in an alcohol-related New Year’s Day attack has been convicted of unlawful wounding.
Dustin Marshall McKenzie was convicted June 26 in Frederick County Circuit Court in a bench trial with Judge Alexander R. Iden finding McKenzie guilty. McKenzie was initially charged with malicious wounding. Iden wouldn’t comment on Wednesday on why he found McKenzie guilty of a lesser charge.
The attack occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Jan. 1 in a parking lot near Mimosa restaurant at 202 Grocery Ave.
Victim Matthew Carter, who had left a party at Mimosa, heard a woman with a group of people in the parking lot say that she was too drunk to drive, according to Ross Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney. Carter yelled to her that she should get an Uber, which led McKenzie and another man who was with the woman to attack Carter.
Spicer said on Wednesday that McKenzie denied using a beer bottle, contending that he beat Carter with his fists. The case against Joshua Allen Putman, accused of carrying out the assault with McKenzie, is pending. Putman, charged with malicious wounding, is due back in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 5.
Carter suffered a broken nose and his right eye was swollen shut after the beating. Spicer said Carter, who had a damaged eye socket, has fully recovered his vision. Spicer said Carter has made a “remarkable recovery” but still has sinus problems due to the broken nose.
The 31-year-old McKenzie has an extensive criminal record including convictions for unlawful wounding, misdemeanor assault and battery, breaking and entering and heroin distribution. Spicer said McKenzie’s probation will likely be revoked, meaning he would have to serve more than 10 years of suspended sentences in addition to the sentence for the assault.
McKenzie, of the 800 block of Comer Drive, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Aug. 9. Spicer said he will ask Iden to revoke McKenzie’s probation when he is sentenced. “When you’re on probation and you commit a crime of violence, there’s not much reason to not impose all the previously suspended time,” he said.
(4) comments
Triple his time and make him work on a chain gang. He's worthless to society otherwise. Prisoners should have to work for what it costs to house them and feed them. No TV, no internet. 3 hots and a cot, work 12 hours a day. That's it.
I agree Conservative. They have it too easy in jail or prison; that's why they don't mind going back time after time.
Have you ever been to a prison?
Have you?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.