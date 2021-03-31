WINCHESTER — Even with the brutal nature of murder, the killing Larry Lee Mullenax III admitted to in Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday was heinous.
In a plea bargain, Mullenax pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing Sarah Michelle Curran at a homeless encampment off Baker Lane and Fort Collier Road on July 16.
Under the plea agreement, the 26-year-old Mullenax faces up to 50 years imprisonment, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV said.
Andrew M. Robbins, deputy commonwealth's attorney, told Eldridge that police relied on testimony from defendant Clara Ann Perdue and Mullenax's confession to determine what happened. Curran, Mullenax and Perdue had been living in tents at the encampment. Perdue said Curran and Mullenax had been drinking beer and argued.
According to Robbins, Perdue told police Mullenax began choking Curran until his arm got tired. He then tried to drown her in a cooler. After determining she was still alive, Mullenax stabbed her multiple times in the chest and side. Realizing she was still alive, Mullenax then struck her in the head with a rock. An autopsy determined the bludgeoning was the cause of death.
Perdue, who faces a pending concealment of a body charge, is accused of helping Mullenax put Curran in a sleeping bag, cover her in a tent and hide her body near the encampment. Curran's body was found by county Sheriff's Office deputies on July 23. They had been searching for her since a friend of Curran's went to Winchester police and reported her missing.
Robbins said Perdue didn't say what the argument between Mullenax and Curran was about. However, three residents of the encampment previously told The Winchester Star that the two had argued about Mullenax dating Perdue. He previously dated Curran. One resident said Mullenax bragged to him about killing Curran and taking her bank card afterward.
According to a search warrant affidavit, Perdue said Mullenax discussed “getting rid of” Curran several weeks before the killing. Perdue also said Mullenax’s mother discussed on Facebook Messenger actions her son took after allegedly killing Curran. The mother, who wiped away tears as Mullenax entered a plea, wouldn't comment after the court hearing.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of shooting/stabbing in commission of felony, concealment of a body and conspiracy to concealment were dropped.
Mullenax's sentencing is to be scheduled on June 22. A pre-sentence report with state sentencing guideline recommendations is being prepared.
The 37-year-old Perdue was ruled mentally unfit to stand trial last week. She was sent to a mental hospital to attempt to restore her ability to be tried.
Curran's mother, Debra McDonald, didn't return calls Tuesday. She previously said that Mullenax had been abusive to her daughter and she worried about Mullenax and others using Curran for her Social Security payments.
The 22-year-old Curran, who had Asperger’s syndrome, competed in the Special Olympics and graduated from Handley High School. After graduating, she volunteered at a local food pantry and at the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter. At a memorial service for Curran attended by about 150 people, she was remembered as generous and outgoing.
