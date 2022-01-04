WINCHESTER — A city man has admitted to striking another man with a bar stool during a pizza parlor brawl.
In a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday, Phaniel Nathan Hilaire-Lee pleaded guilty to malicious wounding. The agreement caps his sentence at eight years. As part of the the deal, charges of aggravated malicious wounding and a bond violation were dismissed.
The beating occurred at Benny Meleto’s at 19 E. Boscawen St. about 2 a.m. on May 11, 2019. The victim told police he befriended several people that night and visited a few bars with them before going to Meleto’s. Witnesses at the restaurant said the two men and two women with the victim were drunk and the victim was attacked for no reason.
Matthew Occhuizzo, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Brian M. Madden that the melee was caught on surveillance video. It began after a woman who was drunk threw her drink at the victim. He was then punched and kicked by a few people. Hilaire-Lee is then seen picking up an approximately 15-pound barstool. He raised it over his head and was preparing to strike the victim when someone grabbed his elbows, which lessened the impact of the blow to the victim who was hit in the back with the stool.
In an interview after the court hearing, the victim, an electrician who is in his 20s, said he suffered a fractured vertebrae, pinched nerve and a ruptured disk. Surgery has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I haven’t been able to work and there have been a lot of financial problems because of that,” he said.
State sentencing guideline recommendations haven’t been calculated yet, but the victim said he hopes Hilaire-Lee gets the full eight years. He said Hilaire-Lee deserves more time, because of his criminal history. The 32-year-old Hilaire-Lee’s record includes convictions for assault, malicious wounding and robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on April 22.
Defense attorney David A. Downes told Madden Hilaire-Lee’s actions were regrettable.
“It was just pandemonium and chaos,” he said. “It was a late night brawl that just got out of hand.”
