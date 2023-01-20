WINCHESTER — During the coronavirus pandemic, Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center (NRADC) in Frederick County paused to reset its work programs for inmates.
“Over the past year and a half, we’ve revamped all programs,” said Capt. Daniel Cottrill, division commander at NRADC on Fort Collier Road. “We want to be known as a program jail. And we are currently the premier jail in the commonwealth of Virginia as far as reintegration.”
The jail’s work-release program, which began in the 1980s, allows certain inmates to enter the workforce and earn money while incarcerated.
Participants begin on the jail’s Community Inmate Work Force (CIWF) crews, then some have the option of getting jobs outside of the jail if they meet guidelines and demonstrate good behavior.
Nonviolent offenders with 24 months left on their sentence can qualify for work release, while inmates with 36 months remaining can be cleared for CIWF.
NRADC has a reputation for crafting progressive programs, jail officials said in a recent interview. In terms of participation, they say it is the largest program jail in the state.
Last July, the Department of Corrections made work release available for nonviolent offenders who have served 65% of their sentence, down from 85%.
“Now pretty much anyone sentenced within five and a half years will qualify time-wise for outside programs. It’s causing us to have more people to pick from,” Cottrill said.
In illustrating the benefits of these programs, one former inmate’s name comes to mind for jail officials.
Brian Ridgley, 51, of Hampshire County, West Virginia, was incarcerated at the jail on April 15, 2019, and released on Jan. 3. He was sentenced to five years in prison for selling methamphetamine and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
His progression through both CIWF and work release — and the money he was able to save up — underscores the benefits of the programs, they said.
“We redid our packets. Mr. Ridgley is one of the guys who went through the whole process,” Cottrill said.
As a result, he has paid off more than $12,000 in fines he accrued in several jurisdictions for driving illegally before he was incarcerated.
Experts say work release programs reduce recidivism and help inmates integrate back into society.
While in work release at the jail, Ridgley was employed full-time at a local tire plant, earning up to about $80,000 annually. He sometimes walked 3½ miles back to the jail after 14-hour shifts.
Inmates in work release are electronically monitored, and they are responsible for getting to and from their jobs. Bicycles are provided by the jail for those who want to use them.
Not only did Ridgley earn a salary, he was the tire plant’s employee of the quarter three times during his 14-month stint in work release.
“Things are quick out there,” said Ridgley, who went to jail before COVID-19 hit. “Things are very different now than four years ago when I went in before COVID. But I’m a lot better off now than I was then. I came in here a broken man and I’m coming out of here a way, way better man.”
NRADC is surrounded by manufacturing facilities, so it’s fairly easily to find jobs for inmates who qualify for work release.
Jail officials say they frequently field calls from employers asking if they have anyone available to work. Calls have been more frequent in the pandemic-era’s tight labor market.
“We have around 50 jobs within a 15-minute walk,” Cottrill said. “I talk to a lot of other jails and a lot of their jobs are four and five miles away.”
Money earned by inmates on work release is payable to the jail, with the jail disbursing the money to satisfy court costs, fines, child support and restitution. Any amount remaining is maintained in an inmate’s personal account. Inmates incarcerated for missing child support payments are fast-tracked to work release by virtue of their charge.
In some cases, work-release inmates head back to jobs they held prior to incarceration.
Inmates can drive themselves to work if they have a valid driver’s license.
Before inmates begin work release, they go through programs training and CIWF.
Andy Anderson, who is programs director at the jail, leads classes spanning 120 days that train inmates in employment skills, including instruction on topics like prudent banking, with sessions in mother-and-father training also available as well as drug and alcohol addiction recovery.
Inmates can sign up for these classes as they wish, though for others participation is court-ordered.
Once inmates complete training and meet guidelines for work programs, they go into the CIWF program.
Before moving to work release, inmates must show good behavior when enrolled in CIWF, which is part of the newly revamped programs.
“We started to see our discipline problems dropping way down. Part of that started when people saw they had to earn their way out the door,” Cottrill said.
Sixty to 90 days is how long inmates must spend in CIWF before they move to work release.
“Once a week we have a meeting and usually part of that meeting is we sit down and talk about who is ready to progress to work release through the process,” Cottrill said.
George Coffman, who is the jail’s work release specialist, has contacts in the area and a list of companies that are generally hiring for those beginning the program.
“We’ll start here and if that job doesn’t work out, we’ll just keep going down the list. They start with a temp agency, but they can eventually work full time and earn vacation days,” Coffman said.
The NRADC complex consists of two medium security residential buildings and a minimum security Community Corrections Center, where work release inmates stay.
The jail provides correctional and court services for the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Fauquier and Frederick.
Because of the pandemic, Ridgley was able to stay at the regional jail instead of being transferred to a prison.
“I should have been sent on down the road, but circumstances dictated different,” he said in an interview shortly after his release.
A career carpenter, he said he descended into addiction after a relationship had ebbed. He began to sell drugs to support his habit. A drug task force flipped a former user and Ridgley, then 49, was apprehended.
“I was doing all the wrong things. But the drugs I was doing had me thinking differently. I had a slew of charges and everyone else was wrong except for me,” he said.
Ridgley described his first few months in jail as a period when he denied his wrongdoing. He said he began working in the jail’s central laundry room because inmates are required to do some kind of work.
Working in the laundry was difficult, with a lot of responsibility. But Ridgley said it eased some of his stress, and he began to earn the trust of some of the corrections officers.
Jail officials log information about inmate behavior and communicate about when nonviolent offenders could be ready for outside programs as they approach the 24-month (work release) and 36-month (CIWF) thresholds.
Ridgley showed a pattern of good behavior and work ethic. He was eventually moved to CIWF, where he mowed grass in the spring, worked at the landfill and participated in garbage collection.
Sgt. Jeremiah Timbrook, who heads CIWF, said the program provides inmates with a highly structured environment, working under a supervisor in areas where there is limited public contact, such as the Frederick County Landfill or the Winchester Public Works Department. Twenty or so men and 10 women normally comprise the CIWF crews.
Inmates are charged about $1.50 each day to be in jail, but work on CIWF crews allows jail officials to waive those fees. Dollars made in the CIWF program also can go toward paying court fines.
“It just felt good to be outside after a few years of being in,” Ridgley said. “Now I had entered the realm of being eligible for the outside programs.”
The next step for Ridgley was work release. He landed an assembly line job at Rice Tire, which sells tires as well as manufactures them.
He was logging about 40 to 50 hours a week but wanted more.
Coworkers, who had been entered into the jail’s system as transportation contacts for Ridgley, gave him rides. He was selected to work overtime, but his coworkers who had been helping him with transportation weren’t working weekends. Nevertheless, he accepted the extra hours and began walking to and from the business, a distance of about 3½ miles each way.
“It was taxing, but I was doing it because it was an opportunity for advancement,” Ridgley said.
Ridgley is still employed at Rice Tire and has been promoted several times. He said he found an employer that believes in giving second chances, and, according jail officials, he’s not the first inmate the company has hired.
The day he got out of jail he was able to buy a used truck after working to obtain a legal driver’s license.
He said he is taking small steps. He’s got money saved up from work release, but he knows it will only go so far.
“At one point, I thought there was no hope. Now I think there’s hope, but you have to want to help yourself, and these people here will help you,” Ridgley said about the jail officials. “I’m living proof that this program is about progression, working and building up.”
He added: “I’ve always been a worker and got sidetracked, but I’m back on track now.”
