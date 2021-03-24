WINCHESTER — A man who randomly sexually assaulted two women in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday.
In a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court, Justin Michael England pleaded guilty to attempted forcible sodomy and forcible sodomy. England, 37, of the 100 block of Front Drive in Frederick County, was sentenced to 40 years with 29½ years suspended. England has been jailed since the attacks, and the sentence includes time served.
Both attacks occurred on Feb. 8, 2019. The first occurred in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 2350 S. Pleasant Road. England attacked a woman and tried to put his penis in her mouth, but she escaped. A short time later, England attacked a woman from behind as she was getting into her vehicle in the parking lot of the Red Lobster restaurant at 2390 S. Pleasant Road. He pulled her hair, pushed her to the ground, took off his pants put his penis in her mouth before running away.
Police arrested England nearby. Defense attorney Jonathan L. Silvester said after the sentencing that England said he was intoxicated at the time of the assaults. England said his behavior was due to someone spiking one of his drinks. Keith R. Buzby, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said both victims supported the plea agreement, which spared them having to relive their trauma at trial.
Upon release, England will be on four years of supervised probation and can have no contact with the victims. He must also register as a sex offender for life.
Here we go again. This man is dangerous and he should have to serve the 40 years.
Forcible sodomy? Should have bit it off. Disgusting pig.
