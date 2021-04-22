WINCHESTER — A Stephens City man faces up to 10 years imprisonment for child pornography possession.
In a March 12 plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court, George Maynard Nethers pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, nine counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession, and two counts each of reproduction of child pornography and the second or subsequent offense of reproduction. The 58-year-old Nethers was sentenced by Judge William Warner Eldridge IV to 40 years with 30 years suspended. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of 10 years, a midpoint of 14 years and nine months, and a maximum of 17 years and eight months.
The investigation began on April 10, 2019, through an algorithm detected by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It was relayed to a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator assigned to the Northern Virginia-Washington D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Images of child pornography uploaded on Feb. 14, 2019, were traced back to an ISP belonging to Nethers through Facebook and email accounts. His home in the 600 block of Aylor Road was searched in June with computers and other electronics containing additional images of child porn were seized. Nethers was arrested on Oct. 12. Upon release, Nethers will be on five years of supervised probation, must register for life as a sex offender and cannot have unsupervised internet access.
In a related case, Scott Edward Merryman, 46, of the 1000 block of Springdale Road in the county, is accused of trading pornographic images with Nethers, according to Andrew M. Robbins, deputy commonwealth’s attorney. Merryman is due back in court on Tuesday.
