WINCHESTER — Suicide-by-cop shooter Scott Bradley Garthwaite’s bid for leniency fell on deaf ears in Winchester Circuit Court Tuesday.
Bradley said he sought to kill himself when he shot it out with police on July 2, 2018, but he didn’t intend to hurt anyone else. Bradley, who was shot in the leg by city police Officer Alexandria M. Warren, apologized to police who he said saved his life. The now-51-year-old Garthwaite said he was suffering a mental breakdown and drunk — his blood alcohol content of 0.37 was more than four times the legal driving limit — when he opened fire from his apartment at 418 N. Loudoun St.
“I acted foolishly, recklessly and impulsively,” Garhtwaite told Judge Brian M. Madden. “I hope the court will judge me for this as an aberration. I lived a quiet life for 48 years.”
But Madden noted Garthwaite, who was armed with a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle and a .38-caliber revolver, told a 911 dispatcher and police Sgt. Justin Schumer in a recorded call that he was unarmed before opening fire. He said Garthwaite attempted to lure Schumer into the apartment during their 20-minute conversation. And Madden said that the 12 to 15 shots Garthwaite admitted to firing could have not only killed officers but residents in nearby homes.
“You are a highly intelligent individual. You knew exactly what you were doing that night,” Madden said. “You were lucky and the citizens of Winchester were lucky.”
In a June 22 plea bargain, Garthwaite entered Alford pleas to attempted capital murder of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. In an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction. Alford pleas are considered convictions by the court.
The gun conviction carries a mandatory three-year minimum, and the agreement capped Garthwaite’s sentence at 10 years. Madden sentenced Garthwaite to 17 years on the capital murder charge with 10 years suspended, meaning he gave him the maximum sentence per the agreement. The sentence includes the nearly 3½ years Garthwaite has been jailed.
On the night of the incident, Garthwaite had called 911 saying he was suicidal and needed help. Schumer testified Tuesday that he tried to talk Garthwaite into coming out of the apartment and agreed to stop shining lights on the apartment, which had been done so Garthwaite couldn’t see where officers were stationed.
“He was well-spoken. The conversation was civil,” said Schumer, who is is certified in Crisis Intervention Training. “I thought I was going to get somewhere.”
Schumer said he regretted turning off the lights after Garthwaite fired four to five rifle shots at 5:20 a.m. through the front window of the apartment, with one striking a car that an officer was hiding behind. Garthwaite had the rifle on a bipod, a V-shaped attachment that he said he’d previously used when doing target practice when he lived in Clarke County.
After the rifle jammed, Garthwaite fired one round from the revolver through a doorway at Officer Joshua Avery.
Warren, who was initially pinned down behind a pillar when the gunfire began, then fired four times through the apartment window, hitting Garthwaite once in the leg.
“I thought one of the officers who worked for me had been killed,” said Schumer, who was the overnight patrol supervisor on the night of the gunfight. “I have kids at home and all I could think of was that I was going to be killed.”
Garthwaite told defense attorney Howard J. Manheimer that he was an alcoholic whose drinking and mental illness spiraled out of control causing him to lose his job in 2015. After he lost his health benefits, he said he could no longer afford psychiatric care and only left the house in the weeks before the shooting to buy alcohol. He previously said he was drinking 15 to 20 shots per day shortly before the shooting and was severely depressed.
“I was at my wit’s end and just tired of trying. I just wanted to die,” Garthwaite said on Tuesday. “I wanted to end my life, but I didn’t have the courage to do it myself.”
Manheimer sought leniency from Madden noting that if Garthwaite had shot at civilians rather than police, his state sentencing guidelines recommendation would’ve been lower than the sentence he faced. There are no guidelines for attempted capital murder of a police officer.
“He’s never been in trouble before and was undergoing a psychiatric breakdown,” Manheimer said. “He is a highly intelligent man who went on a vicious, downward spiral and paid the price.”
Derek C. Aston, senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney, sought the maximum sentence. He said Garthwaite rationalized his behavior since the shooting rather than showing genuine remorse.
“His behavior is totally selfish,” Aston said. “He’s lucky he didn’t kill any law enforcement personnel or anybody else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.