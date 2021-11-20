WINCHESTER — For 14 years, Donald Rosenquist Jr. saved video of him having sex with a 15-year-old girl who worked for him at a Winchester Domino’s Pizza shop in 2004-05.
He transferred it from a VHS tape to a DVD and then a digital file. Two months after being charged with child pornography possession in 2018 in an unrelated case, Rosenquist posted the video to PornHub and named the girl.
The revenge porn posting led Judge Brian M. Madden to sentence the now-54-year-old Rosenquist above state sentencing guideline recommendations on Friday in Winchester Circuit Court. As part of a September plea bargain on child pornography and possession charges, Rosenquist's faced a maximum of 20 years imprisonment.
The maximum was less than what Rosenquist would face under current law. In 2007, Virginia added three-year mandatory minimum sentences for production of child pornography and 10-year mandatory minimums for each subsequent production charge.
The guidelines recommended a minimum of 20 months, a midpoint of eight years and four months, and a maximum of 10½ years. Madden sentenced Rosenquist to 55 years with 40 suspended.
"It's a terrible thing you did. A horrendous thing. I don't think the guidelines are appropriate," Madden told Rosenquist. "I feel sorry for your family. I really do. But the one I feel sorry for most is the one you victimized."
The teen was the second employee Rosenquist was convicted of filming himself having sex with and then posting it to Pornhub and naming the woman. In a 2018 plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court, Rosenquist pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful dissemination or sale of images of another. He received a 90-day suspended sentence and two years unsupervised probation.
The 2018 plea came after the woman went to police after Rosenquist refused to take down the video, which he posted in 2017. He was prosecuted under the 2014 revenge porn state law making it illegal to distribute or sell nude images of a person with the intent to “coerce, harass or intimidate.”
As part of that investigation, Rosenquist's house in the county was raided, and the child porn was found on an old, unplugged computer. In April, Rosenquist pleaded guilty to child porn possession in Frederick Circuit Court and the case was consolidated with the Winchester porn production case.
Sandy Rosenquist, who married Rosenquist in 2003, testified on Friday that she was shocked when she learned of her husband's behavior in 2017. After Rosenquist was charged, the two got marriage counseling and sought sexual addiction therapy for him, but she said there were no local providers. Before he was jailed about 18 months ago, Rosenquist said her husband had worked hard at being a good provider, being a good father to their two children, and caring for his 79-year-old widowed mother.
"This is not the man I see the newspapers write about," Rosenquist said, adding that her husband's incarceration and legal bills have caused crushing financial hardship for their family. "He is a kind father and a good son."
In asking Madden to sentence within the guidelines, defense attorney Scott T. Hansen noted Rosenquist had no criminal record before the revenge porn case, fully cooperated with authorities after the raid, and was "truly repentant."
"See him not just as a pile of garbage that should be thrown away," Hansen said. "He's got value and he's got merit and he's got people standing behind him."
Hansen said that by cooperating with authorities, Rosenquist had effectively "put his head on a chopping block" and "handed the keys to the castle" to prosecutors.
Keith D. Buzby, Winchester assistant commonwealth's attorney, countered that the handover came after the castle walls had been breached. In seeking 20 years for Rosenquist, Buzby recounted the titles of the porn videos Rosenquist possessed. They included a 7-year-old being raped by her father and a 7-year-old girl being gang raped.
Buzby noted that the girl Rosenquist managed at the pizza shop told police she was unaware she was being filmed having sex and that not all of the sex with Rosenquist was consensual. "When she said she did not want to have sex, he said he would 'make her life a living hell,'" Buzby said. Besides being sexually abused, Buzby noted the now 32-year-old woman has to endure the humiliation of the sex being on the internet. He said even though PornHub took it down, it is difficult to be completely removed from the internet. And Buzby noted that Rosenquist posted it even after he was facing child porn possession charges.
"Sentence this man to 20 years because I don't know what else will make this man stop," Buzby said. "The levels of victimization call for 20 years."
Rosenquist said Buzby's remarks about the victim made him sickened for what he'd done. Rosenquist — who must register for life as a sex offender when released and will be on five years of supervised probation — asked Madden for leniency. He said he was truly sorry for the pain he caused the victim and his family.
"I wish there was some way I could ease it and move forward," Rosenquist said. "I pray every day they will some day forgive me."
