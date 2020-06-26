WINCHESTER — A Fishersville man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl will serve up to 20 years in prison.
On Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Judge Alexander R. Iden sentenced Justin Blake Cox to 100 years with 80 years suspended. The punishment came despite state sentencing guidelines recommending a maximum of 14 years and four months for the 36-year-old Cox who had no criminal record before the rape.
Iden cited the severity of the charges in sentencing above the guidelines. He said Cox breached the trust of the victim and showed a “total disregard” for her wants and needs.
The assault occurred on May 4-5 of last year in the basement of a Stephens City home the girl was visiting. Marie E. Acosta, the assistant Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney prosecuting the case, previously said Cox, who knew the girl’s family, entered the basement and got the girl drunk on rum.
He then sexually assaulted her. Cox begged her not to reveal it, but the girl told her boyfriend who called her family. They notified police who said Cox’s DNA was found on the girl.
In a plea bargain on March 5, Cox pleaded no contest to forcible sodomy, sexual battery, abduction with intent to defile and providing alcohol to a minor. While not admissions of guilt, no-contest pleas are considered convictions by the court. Two counts of rape as well as single charges of attempted forcible sodomy, forcible sodomy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dropped as part of the agreement.
Iden’s sentence came after often agonizing testimony against and for Cox. The girl’s grandfather condemned him, saying she would be traumatized for life. “You played the victim, but all along you were the monster committing this act while your wife and child slept a floor above you,” the man testified in a written statement.
But the girl’s step-grandmother, who separated from her husband over the assault, testified for Cox. While not condoning his actions, she said they were not representative of the type of person he was. She described Cox as a loving husband and father with a goofy personality who crawled inside dog kennels to bond with animals while working as a veterinary technician in Virginia Beach.
“He suffers every day for his lack of a moral compass on that failed, life-altering night,” she said in a written statement. “This one act does not define who Justin was or who he is.”
Carmen Jane Cox, Cox’s wife, testified that Cox had a traumatic childhood. She said he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has an anxiety disorder and suffers from depression. Cox said his behavior on the night of the assault was exacerbated by drinking, but he has quit drinking and joined Alcoholics Anonymous since the assault. She said he has found religion and founded a small Bible study group in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center since being jailed.
“In the worst circumstances in a place that has no love and brotherhood, he’s created that,” she said in tearful testimony. “For that I’m proud of him.”
But Acosta told Iden on Thursday that Cox needed to be held accountable for victimizing the girl.
“This is a story of sexual violence and a betrayal,” she said. “There is no amount of mercy that can give back to her what she lost.”
