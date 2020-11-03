BERRYVILLE — Facing jail if he didn’t come up with $5,878 in child support in three days, Dale Lee Wright went to meet Jeffrey B. Evans on March 17, 2019, knowing his ex-boss was likely to be carrying a lot of cash.
Wright, who owed a total of $40,000 in child support, had discussed selling antique auto parts to Evans, so the two met in a gravel commuter lot on Castleman Road off Harry Bird Highway (Va. 7) in eastern Clarke County to discuss the deal. It was there that Wright shot Evans in the chest, upper lip and back of the head as Wright stood outside Evans’ pickup truck.
In a plea bargain on Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court, Wright, 51, of the first block of Bellview Lane in Charles Town, West Virginia, was sentenced to 43 years with 21 years and eight months suspended for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Evans, 72, of Bluemont in Loudoun County, ran Lenah Auto Service in Aldie. Wright previously worked for Evans as a mechanic. Employees said Wright visited the repair shop the week before the killing, according to D. Jeffrey Rose, the lead state police investigator on the case.
Rose testified at a probable cause hearing in December that employees overheard Wright say a few days before the killing that he wanted Evans to look at the antique auto parts in a trailer that belonged to a friend. They said Evans was looking forward to inspecting them.
Evans was carrying $7,000 that was found by police in a pouch in Evans’ truck, according to the plea agreement. Evans, who had a permit to carry concealed pistols, was carrying two pistols. One was found on the driver’s seat and another in the center console after the killing.
When questioned by police, Wright — who was initially charged with first-degree murder — repeatedly changed his story. He first said he reached into Evans’ truck and shot Evans with Evans’ .357 Magnum revolver during an exchange of gunfire. But police said Evans’ guns were never fired. Wright then said he shot Evans with his own pistol, a .32-caliber revolver, because he was afraid Evans was about to shoot him. Wright said he dumped the gun in the Shenandoah River, but police found it in Wright’s pickup truck.
It was Wright’s pickup that helped lead police to him. Around the time of the killing, the vehicle was seen parked along Castleman Road on the dashboard camera of a driver on Harry Byrd Highway. Witnesses also said a man who resembled Wright was seen speaking to Evans through the window of Evans’ pickup.
But one witness said Evans got out of his truck and approached Wright’s pickup truck in “an agitated manner.”
Anne Williams, county commonwealth’s attorney, wrote in the plea agreement that ambiguity about what occurred could have made getting a first-degree murder conviction harder if the case went to trial.
“Both of the victim’s firearms were holstered and had not been fired, but the commonwealth concedes that their presence, combined with conflicting witness statements, may have resulted in the jury being presented with a self-defense claim,” Williams wrote. “Accordingly, the commonwealth has made this agreement because it fairly represents what a rational trier of fact could have found in the case.”
Wright received the maximum sentence under state sentencing guideline recommendations. The minimum recommendation was 13 years and the midpoint was 17 years and four months.
Williams said after the sentencing that the fact that Wright will likely be elderly when he is released factored into the deal.
Wright could apply for geriatric release after serving 10 years, but geriatric releases in Virginia are rare. Just 0.1% of the 98,000 inmates released annually between 2011-18 were geriatric releases, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Evans’ family supported the agreement, which requires Wright to explain what happened and apologize if some of Evans’ relatives want to meet with him. But a meeting is unlikely to reduce the pain of Sara Nicole Evans, the victim’s 32-year-old daughter.
Reading from a victim impact statement before the sentencing, she told Wright that there was nothing he could do to atone for the murder. Evans said her father — an Air Force veteran known for his love of cars, guns and conservative politics — was an anchor and inspiration for her.
“When he did not have my hand, he had my back,” she said. “The pain is unimaginable. It’s an internal deformity that I must bear for life.”
