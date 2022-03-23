WINCHESTER — Before bludgeoning her to death with a rock, Larry Lee Mullenax III choked, punched, stabbed and attempted to drown Sarah Michelle Curran on July 16, 2020.
On Wednesday, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV said Curran’s excruciating last few minutes justified 40 years imprisonment for Mullenax for first-degree murder.
“I can only imagine what she was going through as she struggled to remain alive and wondered why this was happening to her,” Eldridge told Mullenax at his sentencing in Frederick County Circuit Court. “She trusted you Mr. Mullenax. And you snuffed her out.”
Mullenax killed Curran at a homeless camp off Baker Lane and Fort Collier Road in Frederick County, where they were living in a tent. He and his girlfriend Clara Ann Perdue hid the body in the encampment in a sleeping bag covered with towels. Perdue, 38, was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 9 after pleading guilty to concealment of a body.
Curran’s body was found on July 23, 2020. Her friend contacted police after seeing Facebook messages in which Mullenax bragged about killing Curran and said he’d discussed “getting rid of her” for several weeks before the killing. After Curran’s body was discovered, camp residents said Curran had been angry about Mullenax dating Perdue. One said Mullenax had taken Curran’s ATM card after killing her and planned to withdraw her money and leave town.
Testifying for the defense, Curran’s mother, Debra McDonald, said Mullenax had long been abusive to her daughter. She said the two met while receiving psychiatric care at Winchester Medical Center and they moved into McDonald’s home for about six months in 2018. During that time, she said Mullenax smashed phones when angry or stomped out of restaurants. In one instance, McDonald said she caught Mullenax going through her daughter’s wallet. When he began dating Curran’s best friend and discussed marrying the friend after knowing her for two days, McDonald kicked him out of her home. She said Curran became angry with her and left the next day to be with Mullenax.
Curran had Asperger Syndrome, a type of autism characterized by a lack of communication and social development skills. McDonald said her daughter was outgoing and trusting. A Handley High School graduate, she swam in the Special Olympics, rode on the Special Olympics float in the Shenandoah Apple Blossom and volunteered at the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) — an organization that provides clothing, food and financial assistance to people in need — as well as at the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter.
But the trusting nature of Curran, who received Social Security disability payments, allowed her to be taken advantage of by people like Mullenax. McDonald said her daughter often chose to live on the street rather than at home. Her mother said she constantly worried Curran would freeze to death or be murdered. Curran often took out of state trips with people she didn’t know well and McDonald would sometimes have to pay for her transportation back to Winchester.
“I taught her until we know a person is lying, we can’t hold them responsible,” McDonald said. “She always assumed people were telling the truth and that got her in trouble.”
Despite Mullenax murdering her daughter, McDonald said she’s met with him in jail and he wrote to her expressing remorse. She said she hoped he would be sentenced to about 25 years and get mental health treatment to control his anger. She noted nothing could bring her daughter back.
“She’s in God’s hands and God can do a lot more for her than I can and the state could,” McDonald said. “I was trying to help her learn, but it wasn’t working.”
The 30-year-old Mullenax, who can apply for geriatric release when he turns 60, joked with his attorneys and deputies before the sentencing hearing and stared down at his hands during much of the approximately two-hour proceeding. But he cried when addressing McDonald before being sentenced.
“I can’t take back what I did, but if I could, I would,” he said. “I’m sorry Deb.”
Defense attorney Timothy M. Mayfield sought a sentence at the low end of the guidelines. He noted that as a child in Maryland, Mullenax was removed from his home by the Social Services department and has been diagnosed with a “myriad” of mental disorders including Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and bipolar disorder. He said Mullenax has been hospitalized for psychiatric disorders eight to 10 times, but he had no violent criminal record. And Mayfield cited the national lack of mental health care which often results in mentally ill people being homeless.
“In a better version of our world, he would not be out on the street,” Mayfield said. “It is a terrible tragedy that occurred that is the result of a lack of services in the community.”
Andrew M. Robbins, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, acknowledged Mullenax has mental problems but said his actions were inexcusable and involved calculation. When first questioned by police, Mullenax said another homeless man at the encampment killed Curran. He then claimed he killed Curran in self-defense, saying she attacked him with a knife.
Because of decomposition, the extent of Curran’s injuries could not be determined, but Robbins said Mullenax’s statements in the pre-sentence report illustrate the “depravity” of his actions. Mullenax recalled getting Curran in a headlock until her face turned purple, then trying to drown her in the cooler in his tent. As she lay in agony and covered in a blanket, he stabbed her in the chest, side and stomach before bludgeoning her with a rock.
Robbins sought 40 years imprisonment, saying the guidelines were inadequate.
“It seems unconscionable to me that we can take the murder of Sarah Curran and boil it down to a mathematical range,” he said. “When we stop feeling outrage for Sarah Curran, then I weep for us as a society.”
In sentencing Mullenax, Eldridge said he factored in Mullenax’s mental illness and him taking responsibility and showing remorse for murdering Curran. He said he hoped Mullenax would get the necessary mental health treatment in prison. Nonetheless, Eldridge, a judge since 2015 and a former defense attorney, said he couldn’t recall a more brutal murder and said there must be serious consequences killing Curran.
“She was tortured to death,” Eldridge said. “This kind of violence and behavior cannot stand in this community.”
