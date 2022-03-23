WINCHESTER — Larry Lee Mullenax III will serve up to 40 years for murdering his ex-girlfriend Sarah Michelle Curran on July 16, 2020.
The homicide occurred at a homeless encampment off Baker Lane and Fort Collier Road in Frederick County, where Mullenax and Curran were living in a tent. The 21-year-old Curran's body was found on July 23, 2020, after her friend contacted police after seeing Facebook posts from Mullenax bragging about the killing. Mullenax also told a resident of the encampment after the murder that he planned to use Curran's ATM card to withdraw money and leave town.
In Frederick Circuit Court this afternoon, defense attorney Timothy M. Mayfield noted Mullenax has a long history of mental illness. He asked Judge William Warner Eldridge IV to sentence the Mullenax, 30, to the state sentencing guideline minimum recommendation of 22 years and 11 months or close to it.
But Eldridge sentenced above the maximum recommendation of 38 years and three months. He cited the heinous nature of the murder. Curran was choked, punched, had her head submerged in a water cooler and was repeatedly stabbed before Mullenax bludgeoned her to death with a rock.
