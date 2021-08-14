WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man accused of raping an underage girl had the charge dismissed, but he will be imprisoned for having sex with her.
In a plea bargain in Frederick Circuit Court, Christopher Allen Duncan on July 30 pleaded guilty to carnal knowledge and was sentenced to 10 years with all but four years and two months suspended.
The girl, 13, said Duncan, 34, gave her beer, which made her fall asleep on the couch in his home on June 19, 2020. She said she awoke in his bed feeling sick and in pain. Duncan's DNA was recovered from the girl's thighs. Another juvenile girl told police she heard Duncan having sex with the girl.
Upon release, Duncan will be on five years of supervised probation followed by five years of unsupervised probation. He must register as sex offender for life and has lifetime protective order against having contact with the girl.
(1) comment
"Man gets 50 months for raping a child"
There, fixed that for you.
